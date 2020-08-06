Navis 360 Managed Services Expands Offering

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navis a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced the expansion of the Navis 360 Managed Services portfolio, adding Extensions Maintenance and EDI Management to the list of services offered:

Extensions Maintenance – Navis audits, optimizes, and maintains your library of groovy extensions, no matter how small or large, making sure that all extensions work well with your operations and TOS and that all extensions are tested and validated against each new upgrade release.

EDI Management - Navis provides 24x7 EDI monitoring and real-time EDI error resolution for your terminal. Navis also provides a setup of new trading partners, mailboxes, message types, and translations, handling the complexity of maintaining your EDI on your behalf.

More than a year ago, Navis launched Navis 360 Managed Services with the goal of helping customers make the most of their terminal investments. By offering a suite of offsite services at attractive and predictable pricing, Navis 360 Managed Services provides valuable support for N4 TOS implementations, terminal IT Infrastructure management and N4 TOS upgrades. Customers can leverage Navis’ global expertise and technology resources, freeing up limited onsite resources to focus on the business of running their terminals.

Since the launch of Managed Services, interest from existing and new Navis customers has been very high, and demand is growing for an expanded services portfolio that meets even more terminal needs, both from the operational and from the IT side of the business. With the introduction of these two new Managed Services, Navis is taking the next step in the expansion of the Managed Services portfolio, responding to the two most frequently requested options.

“As we’ve talked to more and more customers about how Managed Services can help their terminals with day-to-day operational tasks, we’ve learned that many customers have had an interest in technical help around their EDI operations and the maintenance of their library of customizations and extensions,” said Andy Clason, Vice President of Navis Managed Services globally. “I’m happy to say that we’re now able to meet those needs with these new Managed Services.”

For more information visit www.navis.com and to register for the Managed Services webinar on August 11 visit https://engage.navis.com/360managedservices.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

