The Home Depot adds 3 DCs in Georgia

The Home Depot will add three distribution centers (DC) in the Atlanta area over the next 18 months, building on a distribution network expansion program it started three years ago, the company said this week.

The facilities include a 657, 600 square-foot DC that will focus on fast replenishment to stores in the Southeast; a “flatbed delivery center” that will offer same-day and next-day delivery of bulk and oversized orders to professional and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers; and an order fulfillment facility that will provide same-day and next-day delivery of the the most popular maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products ordered by institutional business customers. Together, the facilities will add about 1,000 full- and part-time jobs in the Atlanta area.

The new facilities are part of a larger, $1.2 billion distribution network expansion program the company embarked on 2017. The initiative will add roughly 150 new supply chain facilities nationwide, the company said.

“Retail has changed more in the past four years than in our company’s 40-year history. Customers expect to shop whenever, wherever, and however they want–whether they’re buying a hammer or a pallet of pavers,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain development and delivery. “We’re investing to meet the changing delivery needs of our DIY and Pro customers, whether they’re at home, at their job sites or picking up in the store.”