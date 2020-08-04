How To Find The Best Node.js Developers For Your Team

While JavaScript runs on the client-side of programming, Node.js was created to help with the server-side. Node.js is event-driven (on a loop) and requires minimal threads and memory. This in turn makes it extremely easy to work with and scale.

To find a best Node.js developers for your team, you first need to know what their skills might look like. For the most part, a best Node.js developers should have extensive experience with JavaScript and patterns of MVC, MVVM, or MVVP. From there, these types of developers should also know functional programming, tools like Prettier and GIT, MySQL or NoSQL, and understand backend frameworks.

Now that you know what type of person your business might be looking for, where to find them? For some companies, filling their best Node.js open position is as simple as looking around the office. This may not be an option for all companies.

You could start with recruitment advertising on your company website – if there is anyone that has been wanting to join your company, they will be the first to notice! Utilizing third party job listing websites is also a great way to reach a wider audience. You might also try hosting booths at job fairs and conferences to entice applicants.

Another option is to outsource. If you were to compare the overall time and money it would take to fill the position with advertising, hosting booths, and once you find the right person – more taxes, insurance, training costs, office supplies, travel expenses, etc. On the other hand, outsourcing can be seen more as a one-time cost and you wouldn’t have to worry about any of the expenses related to an employee.

