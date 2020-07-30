Packsize Answers E-commerce Demand for Sustainability and Automation

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globally, we will remember 2020 as the year our children stayed home, the workplace went virtual, and travel came to a standstill. It is also the year that changed our mindset about the need for clean air and unnecessary pollution. This is the year that places emphasis on corrugated packaging.

The climacteric shift in the public's awareness to cut out plastics from packaging for environmental reasons is accelerating retailer mindsets to focus on their own warehouse operations and customer experience. Paired with the e-commerce surge of 100-200% due to the COVID-19 lockdown, greater emphasis is being placed on automated packaging systems and processes, along with eliminating plastic and unnecessary waste.

Increased pressure from shoppers highlights the obvious disconnect between organizations and the pace at which they are adopting sustainable options. According to a recent study, 24% of organizations say their consumers would switch brands due to sustainability, versus 53% of purchasers willing to switch to a more sustainable brand.

“Consumers are demanding sustainable packaging in the current environment. At Packsize, we’ve seen a significant increase in e-commerce operations looking at our solutions and realizing the benefits of Right-sized Packaging on Demand®,” said Marketing Director Melissa Clyne. “We are uniquely positioned to diagnose and optimize e-commerce process flows. Through our full spectrum of machine systems and packaging as a service model we can help customers get up and running, fast.”

Packsize recently launched a Telly award-winning campaign solidifying its leadership in sustainable packaging. Through a series of commercially produced videos, customers and consumers are taken through a journey of customer experience, sustainability, and reaching operational excellence. Realizing the demand at which retailers are turning to direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, the campaign times up perfectly to educate those looking for automated and optimal packaging solutions.

The push for e-commerce will also bubble up associated packaging issues, such as product damage and compostable recycling. With the full history of 2020 undetermined, we know one thing is true: the importance of sustainability is unwavering and it is within our ability to act now through Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet®.

