GreyOrange Ranger Warehouse Robots Receive Certification for Commercial Environments

GreyOrange, a global software and mobile robotics provider that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize fulfillment operations, today announced that one of its autonomous mobile robots, Ranger GTP, is the first Automated Mobile Platforms (AMP) robot of its kind to be UL Certified to UL 3100, Second Edition for use in commercial and industrial environments.

Ranger GTP is a goods-to-person autonomous mobile robot that can transport inventory from 220 to 3,500 pounds to workers for picking and packing, while working in collaborative performance with other robots and the human workforce.

“This highly sought-after certification demonstrates GreyOrange’s leadership in setting the bar for safety of automated fulfillment in warehouse environment,” said Akash Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, GreyOrange. “We felt it was important to develop a truly safer product that would inspire trust and assure our customers and partners that they have made the right decision by implementing a GreyOrange solution.”

Ranger series robots, including Ranger GTP, are built together with GreyMatter AI software to form the GreyOrange Fulfillment Operating System. GreyOrange Ranger robots continuously communicate with each other and GreyMatter to recalculate and orchestrate fulfillment priorities and inventory movement patterns based on real-time factors. Ranger GTP is certified against fire, electrical and other hazards, helping to make it safe for both humans and robots to work with.

“We are pleased to see GreyOrange proactively achieve UL Certification for Ranger GTP AMP to UL 3100, Second Edition,” said Jeff Smidt, vice president and general manager of energy and power technologies at UL. “This represents a milestone in industry by heading down a safer path for automated mobile platforms.”

UL Certified products go through rigorous testing, inspection and auditing in the industrial field, where risk is higher than most and safety is the utmost important application. The certification process included a step-by-step review of all the components in Ranger GTP from a fire and shock perspective to meet the safety requirements of UL 3100, Second Edition, Outline of Investigation for Automated Mobile Platforms (AMPs).