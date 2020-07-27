Fix your Gratuity Amount in FD to Get Monthly Returns

An employer gives gratuity to his employee for the services they provide during the period of their employment. The employees are eligible to receive gratuity only if they have completed five years of service with an organisation. During these five years, their services must be continuous with that company. Usually, gratuity is paid at retirement. However, in case of emergencies like the untimely demise of the employee, an exception can be made. There is no set percentage of gratuity an employee can receive.



Benefits of Investing Gratuity Fund in Fixed Deposits

If the employee has been working at a firm for a long time, the gratuity fund return must be significantly high. It is wise to invest the gratuity funds received at retirement productively. In case an employee resigns from their current job, they will receive a part of their gratuity funds.



A fixed deposit with a high interest rate will help keep your financial wellbeing safe. And here are more reasons to invest your gratuity funds in a fixed deposit:



● Laddering: It is a method of investing in FDs wherein you buy fixed deposits with different maturity dates, thus enabling yourself to get the highest FD interest rates.



● Investing your gratuity funds in a fixed deposit helps you keep your funds safe from inflation in the market.



● You can avoid suffering a loss due to inflation in the market by creating various small FDs with varying rates of interest and maturity dates. This way, you get to experiment and benefit from the various rates of interest offered.



● In case of emergencies, you can take out loans against your FD for up to 75% of the principal amount.



● The company fixed deposits like PNB Housing Finance Limited generally tends to offer the highest FD interest rates than others in the market.



Gratuity Calculator:

Investors can use the PNB Housing Finance Limited gratuity calculator to estimate the amount of money they will receive if they are planning to leave a job after a minimum of five years of service or looking forward to retirement. There are various rules for gratuity calculation to keep in mind beforehand.



Here are a few steps to help you use the fixed deposit calculator:



● Choose the customer type



● Choose the type of FD that you are going for.



● Choose your principal Fixed Deposit amount to be deposited.



The PNB Housing Finance Limited FD Calculator will help you to know how much your returns are before you start investing, helping you judge and assess your finances and expenditure efficiently, while also maximising the returns on your investment.



Conclusion

By investing in gratuity funds, you can expect high returns only if you invest wisely. If you decide to stack up against your gratuity money and let it sit idly in your savings account, it will give back negative returns which will then result in inflation. You can avoid this and earn good returns by investing this money into various FDs, which are a safe and reliable investment option as their rates of interest are fixed and predefined.

