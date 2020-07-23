Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) Webinars Now Available On Demand

From April through June 2020, the Coalition of New England Companies for Trade (CONECT) presented six live webinars on current issues facing the international trade community. Presented by nationally recognized experts in their fields, CONECT’s well-priced series of webinars are now available in recorded versions you can listen to at your convenience. They include:

The Brave New Post-COVID World: Renowned economist Dr. Walter Kemmsies of JLL assesses the pandemic-related “megatrends” affecting manufacturing, trade, transportation, and industrial property, and what the future may hold for international supply chains and inventory strategies. (Original date: June 16)

U.S.-China Trade in a Time of Crisis: China expert Amy Celico of Albright Stonebridge Group and CONECT Washington Counsel Peter Friedmann provide an update on U.S.-China relations, and suggest ways to reduce risk related to the coronavirus and to U.S.-China trade disputes. (Original date: April 7)

The Coronavirus Effect: Real-Life Strategies for Mitigating Its Impact: Dan Gardner of Trade Facilitators Inc. and Steve Ferreira of Ocean Audit Inc. outline the impact of COVID-19 on international trade and transportation and offer practical suggestions for reducing the impact on your business. (Original date: April 14)

China Tariffs Mediation: Section 301 Exclusions and Country of Origin Strategies: Trade attorneys Paula Connelly of Sandler, Travis and Rosenberg and Andy Abraham of Meeks, Sheppard, Leo & Pillsbury explain how to obtain duty refunds through proper use of exclusions, and how to ensure products sourced elsewhere qualify as non-China origin. (Original date: April 28)

Staying Compliant in a Time of Supply Chain Disruption: International trade expert and lively speaker Pete Mento of Crowe LLP explains practical steps you can take to ensure customs and regulatory compliance at a time when global supply chains are under stress from the coronavirus, geopolitical conflicts, and trade disputes. (Original date: May 12)

The Trade Wars and Minimizing Duties: U.S. companies that are subject to Section 301 duties on imports from China and the EU should pay extra attention to opportunities to minimize duties. Customs attorneys Robert Silverman and Arthur Bodek of Grunfeld, Desiderio, Lebowitz, Silverman & Klestadt and Matthew Bock of Middleton, Shrull & Bock guide you through the allowable paths for duty reduction. (Original date: June 9)

The price for these outstanding programs is just $29 for CONECT members and $37 for non-members.

U.S.-China Trade, Coronavirus Effect, and Staying Compliant have been approved by NCBFAA for 1 CCS/CES/MES credit each; China Tariffs and Trade Wars have been approved for 1.5 credits each.

For more information and to register for any of the webinars in the series, go to www.conect.org and click on “Events.”

