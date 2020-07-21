Seeq Expands Support for Microsoft Cloud services

Seeq introduces connectivity for Microsoft Azure Data Explorer high-speed data queries

and Power Automate low code/no code workflow service.

SEATTLE, WA, USA – July 21, 2020 – Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, and 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award finalist (Energy), announces expanded support for Microsoft Cloud services.

Seeq has been available as a SaaS application in the Azure Marketplace since 2018 with support for many Azure cloud services including Synapse, Azure Data Lake, and Azure Notebooks for machine learning integration, in addition to on premise support for Windows Server, Active Directory, and SQL Server. Seeq is now adding connectivity to Azure Data Explorer, the latest release of Time Series Insights, and Power Automate. Power Automate is Microsoft’s low code/no code service for defining custom workflows, enabling Seeq users to automate processes based on their insights and events.

Seeq’s comprehensive set of applications for analyzing and sharing insights on process manufacturing data include Workbench for easy to use advanced analytics, Organizer for publishing reports and dashboards, and Data Lab for accessing Python libraries. Seeq applications empower engineers and subject matter experts to rapidly investigate, collaborate, and distribute insights to improve operations and business outcomes.

“We’re expanding our support for the Microsoft Cloud to better serve the digital transformation needs of our process manufacturing customers,” says Megan Buntain, Director of Cloud Partnerships at Seeq. “Seeq’s success is a credit to our team’s investments in integration with Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and other Microsoft cloud offerings.”

Seeq enables engineers and scientists in process manufacturing organizations to rapidly analyze, predict, collaborate, and share insights to improve production outcomes. Customers include companies in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, mining, food and beverage, and other process industries. Specific examples of Seeq usage include diagnostic analytics for well completions and intervention campaigns, predictive analytics on equipment failure, and sustainability and optimization efforts for energy and carbon reduction initiatives.

“Seeq’s focus on driving advanced analytics innovation in process manufacturing organizations makes it an ideal addition to the Azure ecosystem,” says Julia White, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Azure. “As Microsoft enables digital transformation initiatives in process manufacturing and IIoT customers, we are excited for the insights Seeq will deliver.”

New Seeq support for Azure-based services includes the following:

· Azure Data Explorer is a fast, fully managed data analytics service for near real-time analysis of large volumes of data from IoT devices and industrial assets. Seeq integration enables process engineers to query Azure Data Explorer to support a full range of Seeq analytics types and features: predictive, descriptive, diagnostic, collaboration, etc.

· Azure Time Series Insights enables faster decision-making with IoT and industrial data as the preferred storage service for Azure IoT Hub. Seeq users will be able to leverage Azure Time Series Insights as a data source for near real-time data insights and interactive analytics to accelerate data-based decision making within their organization.

· Microsoft Power Automate boosts productivity by enabling users to automate manual tasks in a low-code/no-code service for time-saving workflows. Seeq integration will enable Seeq analytics and insights to be the starting point for these secure workflows to share insights and actions across organizations.

All of the browser-based Seeq applications—Organizer, Workbench, and Data Lab—connect to a shared Seeq server to enable collaboration, provide access to connected data sources, and enable administrative control. For example, graphics created in Data Lab may be viewed in Organizer Topics, data modeled in Workbench may be accessed by Data Lab users, and Data Lab algorithm results are available for use in the other Seeq applications.

"Seeq continues to release compelling analytics solutions for customers in process manufacturing and Industry 4.0 engagements," comments Janice Abel, Principal Analyst at ARC Advisory Group. "The need for the faster and better insights provided by Seeq is a consistent requirement for customers investing in IIoT and Smart Manufacturing."

In addition to Microsoft Azure support, Seeq partners with many process automation vendors to support on premise deployments by connecting to systems sold by OSIsoft, Siemens, GE, ABB, Honeywell, Inductive Automation, AVEVA, AspenTech, Schneider Electric, and others.

About Seeq Corporation

Founded in 2013, Seeq enables manufacturing organizations to rapidly find and share data insights. Oil & gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to improve production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and safety. Headquartered in Seattle, Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees and partners in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America.

