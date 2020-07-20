Seamount announces addition of Chassis Assets to their Drayage Fleet

Seamount Transport Services, a sister company to Mitco Global, today announces the addition of container chassis assets to its fleet. At time of writing, Seamounts fleet includes 30 Drivers and Clean Trucks, as well as the new pool of 75 chassis. The all new chassis are “combo chassis” and able to support both 40’ and 45’ trailers. They all have GPS tracking, and other key safety related elements.



Lenny Glenn, President of Seamount commented “As the steamships moved away from being in the chassis business, along with industry consolidation, and with our customers using numerous steamship lines, the complexity of managing rental chassis became onerous. With our speed to market program and commitment to our customers to have goods transloaded or shipping within 48 hours of vessel release, the reduction in wait times, and touches required by our drivers made this an easy decision”



In 2019 Seamount moved over 12,000 containers on and off the ports of Seattle and Tacoma. The volume is well balanced between containers being serviced at Mitco’s facilities, and to importers with their own distribution centers in the Sea-Tac market. “The Seamount team is great to work with”, they insure we have the containers pulled in the priority we assign, and they do a great job managing and communicating, which helps minimize accessorial fee’s and surcharges”, reports current Seamount customer.



“Our drivers love these new chassis”, says Jessica Lomax, Seamount Operations Manager. “Eliminating the often-required chassis swaps, and the pickup or drops at multiple locations, we anticipate one additional turn per day per driver, which is huge for capacity”.



Today Seamount services over 20 clients with their drayage services, including FEU, TEU and LCL shipments. The business is managed through an industry leading TMS specialized for drayage activities. All communication and tracking are reported real time, with integration to the Ports and Steamship lines. This allows for flexible reporting and integration to our client’s ERP.