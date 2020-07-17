E-Commerce firm invests in state-of-the-art fulfillment center

E-commerce fulfillment company Ruby Has is investing $5 million in a build-to-suit facility in Las Vegas that will feature state-of-the-art automation and storage for climate-sensitive verticals such as health and beauty, the company said this week.

The Las Vegas facility replaces an existing fulfillment center in the area and will create 200 new jobs over the next year, company leaders said. The new center covers 374,000 square feet—triple the size of the previous location. The facility is expected to be up and running in time for peak holiday season.

The move is driven by accelerating demand for e-commerce fulfillment, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The e-commerce market overall, and [the] direct-to-consumer market specifically, continue to grow exponentially,” Rafael Zakinov, founder and CEO of Ruby Has, said in a statement announcing the move. “A decade of e-commerce adoption has been compressed into several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we will continue to adapt and expand to fill e-commerce brands’ needs during this period of exceptional growth.”

The expansion follows the addition of a facility in Kentucky, which joined the firm’s five locations across North America: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey, and Ontario, Canada.

Ruby Has was founded in 2011.