LASERSHIP ANNOUNCES ELLI 2.0 TO IMPROVE THE EFFICIENCY AND ACCURACY OF ITS DELIVERY SERVICES

VIENNA, VA – July 16, 2020 - LaserShip, the largest regional e-commerce carrier in the US and leader in last-mile delivery, released elli 2.0TM, an upgraded version of LaserShip’s proprietary delivery platform developed to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and overall delivery experience for shippers, consumers, and delivery service providers.

“It’s our goal to ensure every package is delivered on time and with care, and lately this has been more important than ever,” says Josh Dinneen, Senior Vice President of Commercial Development for LaserShip. “We have been developing the elli 2.0TM mobile application for a year. Due to the increased demand from COVID-19, we decided to accelerate its roll out to assist our team in getting packages to consumers more efficiently and with improved accuracy.”

elli 2.0TM features significant upgrades, including:

Simplified scanning and daily loading tracking to reduce time spent loading by up to 75%.

Optional automated route optimization and optional in-app smart navigation with improved turn-by-turn directions and address geocoding

Improved location data that enhances route accuracy and reduces wrong address information

Visual Proof of Attempt (vPOA) to quickly determine any issues preventing delivery and reattempt delivery

Multi-language capabilities

LaserShip has also expanded its Visual Proof of Delivery (vPOD) service, enabling consumers to better track delivery of their packages through photo confirmation now available on LaserShip’s tracking results page. vPOD provides a visual time stamp to let consumers know deliveries have been made, and where to look for them. “Visual Proof of Delivery improves visibility, communication and accountability with our consumers and is part of a broader set of innovations we’ve been working on to enhance the delivery experience,” said Josh Dinneen.

As a leader in last-mile delivery, LaserShip partners with the country’s biggest retailers to ensure safe and timely delivery of their products. The release of elli 2.0TM and the recent opening of the state-of-the-art automated sorting facility in South Brunswick, New Jersey, which will add further automated sorting capabilities this quarter by increasing throughput by 20% to an estimated 30,000 packages per hour, highlight LaserShip’s investments in continuous improvement to better serve its customers and respond to the changing needs of the e-commerce and delivery landscape.

About LaserShip, Inc.

LaserShip is the leader in last-mile delivery for retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chain. Founded in 1986, LaserShip has evolved into the leading provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the Eastern and Midwest U.S. for premier e-commerce and product-supply businesses, including five of the largest retailers in the U.S. For more information, visit https://lasership.com.