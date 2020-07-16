Dachser Brazil transports 250,000 masks for thyssenkrupp Elevadores

São Paulo, July 15, 2020-Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Dachser Brazil coordinated for thyssenkrupp Elevadores the import of 250,000 disposable masks, which were later distributed to all employees of the elevator manufacturer in Latin America. Both companies’ headquarters are based in Germany, and Dachser is thyssenkrupp Elevadores partner for logistics operations in Brazil and other countries around the world.

The cargo handling took place between Shanghai Pudong, Frankfurt, and Guarulhos international airports. After the shipment arrived in Brazil, it was transported by road from São Paulo to the Salgado Filho International Airport, in Porto Alegre. “The partnership between thyssenkrupp Elevadores and Dachser is long. We have been the local partner for the air import of the company in Brazil for three years now and we are very proud of that”, says João Paulo Caldana, Managing Director of Dachser Brazil.

Currently, Dachser is responsible for almost the entire volume of air imports in Brazil of thyssenkrupp Elevadores, one of the world leaders in urban mobility solutions, such as elevators, stairs, and moving walks and boarding bridges. Caldana credits the company’s agility and a high level of customer service for this work.

“We are here for our customers during these challenging times. A prompt response and always meeting their demands are some of the reasons we have long-time partnerships with our clients in Brazil and worldwide,” says Mr. Caldana.

“It was a cargo of considerable size and great importance, which needed to reach its destination as quickly as possible. For this reason, we opted for a transport route via Asia-Europe-South America, which are also areas of operation for thyssenkrupp Elevadores,” comments the Managing Director.

Common commitment in stopping the spread of the new coronavirus

The two companies are committed to make efforts in stopping the spread of the new coronavirus. For Dachser, in addition to initiatives to maintain the full functioning of the supply chain and avoid delays in customer shipments (such as triggering new intercontinental routes), taking the appropriate precautions internally and following the government measures regarding the disease are paramount actions.

About Dachser

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s range. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

Thanks to some 31,000 employees at 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries.

For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.com