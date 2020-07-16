Global Corrugated Handle Box Market Research Report– Forecast till 2025

Market Overview

The global corrugated handle box is continuously evolving at a high growth rate; the demand is attributed to changing lifestyles of consumers. Packaging plays a crucial role in the handling, transporting, and marketing of goods.

The Global Corrugated Handle Box Market has been segmented based on material, capacity, end user, and region. Based on material, the global market has been segmented as kraft paper, containerboard, corrugated board, recycled paper, and molded fiber pulp and others. Based on capacity, the global corrugated handle box market has been divided into 0-5 kg, 5-25 kg, 25-50 kg and Above 50 kg. Based on end user, the global market has been segmented into agriculture, chemical industry, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, retail industry, and others.

The Global Corrugated Handle Box Industry was valued at approximately USD 35 billion in 2018, is expected to record a CAGR of around 4.2% during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

Geographically, the global corrugated handle box market has been segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2018, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share and is expected to have a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global corrugated handle box market, with India China, Indonesia, Japan, being the primary market for corrugated boxes. The market in Asia-Pacific is mainly driven by the growing applications of corrugated handled boxes for the packaging and transportation of food & beverage items and electronic goods.

North America holds the second-largest market share in the global corrugated handle box market; the market growth is further supported by the growing e-commerce industry in the region. The market in the US accounts for more than a 70% share and is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate in North America. The demand for corrugated handle box is also increasing in European countries.

Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Corrugated Handle Box Market include Unicraft (India), Reid Packaging (US), Guangzhou Bosing Paper Printing and packaging Co., Ltd. (China), GWP Group (United Kingdom), Allen Field Company, Inc. (US),WH Skinner (United Kingdom), CBS Packaging (United Kingdom), Shanghai Forests Packaging Group Co., Ltd. (China), Planet Paper Box GROUP Inc. (Canada), and Riverside Paper Co., Inc. (US).

