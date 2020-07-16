Global Dunnage Packaging Market Research Report- Forecast 2025

Market Highlights

The growth of the retail sector with significant pace across the globe owing to the emerging market trends such as changing consumer lifestyle, increasing preference by end-use industries for dunnage packaging owing to its characteristics such as durability, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility for various end-use applications. The demand for dunnage packaging is also attributed to the secure and systematic arrangements which improve efficiency by minimizing the number of containers required for keeping individual article. Manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and suppliers are now focusing on materials, which can hold multiple parts at a time while retaining its conventional properties to insulate against light, heat & moisture.

Segmentation of Market:

By material type, the global market has been segmented into corrugated plastics, molded plastics, aluminium, steel, fabric dunnage, corrugated paper, wood, foams, and others. The corrugated plastic segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the various advantages associated with durability and cost-effectiveness. These plastic materials are extremely lightweight and have a high load-bearing capacity. The wood segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR growth rate in terms of volume in the global dunnage packaging market.

Regional Outlook

By region, the global dunnage packaging market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2108, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, primarily due to the growth in various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, food & beverages, healthcare, and consumer goods mainly in China and India.

The manufacturing industry in Asia-Pacific is growing due to the population and economic growth, which fuels the Asia-Pacific dunnage packaging market growth. Moreover, the busy lifestyles and the rising purchasing power in the developing countries coupled with the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of dunnage packaging among consumers is also expected to drive the market growth in Asia-Pacific. Besides, advanced composite packaging of goods with luxury specifications might hinder the overall market growth in the coming years.

