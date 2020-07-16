Recyclable Packaging Market Research Report - Global Forecast 2025

Industry Insight

Recyclable packaging is on the way to substitute conventional packaging systems. On this, Market Research Future suggested a study that reveals the global recyclable packaging market might rise at a higher valuation from USD 25 Billion that was valued in the year 2018. The rate of growth is calculated to be 4.1% of CAGR through the years from 2019 to 2025. The transition from standard definition to elevated definition packaging solutions has played a massive role in creating a recyclable packaging market all over the world.

Top Impacting Factors

The global market for recyclable packaging is touted to expand remarkably with the rise in demand for environment safety and recycling materials. Recyclable packaging is creating robust materials. It is individually designed for extended life and multiple uses for things. A recyclable package or container can be reused without impairing its protective property. Usually, recyclable packages are made up of materials such as polypropylene sheets, plastic, wood, or steel.

Segmentation of Market: Recyclable Packing

From the viewpoint of segmental analysis, the global recyclable packaging market is studied among various segments of material type, packaging type, and end-use industry. Among the material type, the global market has included paper, glass, tinplate, plastic, and aluminium, biodegradable plastic, wood, and recycled papers. Whereas, the plastic segment in recyclable packaging market held the largest market share back in 2018, and is now likely to witness the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Regional Outlook

The global recyclable packaging market is studied regionally among crucial regions of Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America. As per the study, in 2018, Asia-Pacific acquired the largest share in the global recyclable packaging market, while now it is anticipated to continue its leadership until the year 2025. The rising demand for sustainable packaging, primarily in countries of China and India, is one of the significant factors, which is anticipated to raise the demand for recyclable packaging in the region during the assessment period.

