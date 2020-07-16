Global Public Transport Market Research Report - Forecast till 2025

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals the impact of COVID-19 on the worldwide Public Transport Market 2020. A detailed report analysis of COVID-19 pandemic short term and long term impact on the market is explained in the report. As per MRFR study, the expansion of the public transport market is expected to rise at 8.11% CAGR in the forecast period. The expansion of the Public Transport global Market can be attributed to increase in public transport lately. The rise in population base, along with rapid growth of cities can drive the expansion of the world public transport market in the years to come. The growing need for safe and efficient public transport solutions, in order to achieve sustainable economic rise is another factor that can boost the expansion of the market in the years to come.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/public-transport-market-8677

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the Global Public Transport Market is based on Type and Application. The type based segments the public transport world market are metro, regional taxi, bus, light rail, and tram. The high demand for light rail and increase in need for cost-effectiveness, along with rapid urbanization can promote the expansion of the world public transport market across the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The expansion of the public transport market in South America and Middle East & Africa is steady as compared to the excellent growth pace of the market in North America. The presence of powerful infrastructures for transport and increase in investment for public transport developments can cause North America public transport market to rise exponentially in the years to come. The increasing focus of governments to minimize private vehicles utility, along with it limit emissions can promote the expansion of the regional market in near future.

Key Competitors

MRFR profiled some Key Players that are operating in the world Public Transport Market. They are; MTR Corporation (Hong Kong), Transport For London (UK), Chicago Transit Authority (US), The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (US), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) (US), Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (US), Madrid Metro (Spain), The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (US), Metropolitan Transportation Authority (US), and Seoul Metro (South Korea) among others.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/public-transport-market-8677

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com