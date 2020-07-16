Global Automotive Plain Carbon ERW Tubes Market Research Report |COVID-19 Impact, Outlook a

Global Automotive Plain Carbon ERW Tubes Market is expected to be valued at USD 5,130.9 Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

The report covers segmentation and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. An automotive plain carbon ERW tubes are primarily used across steering linkages, steering column, shock absorber, propeller shaft, tie rod, body frames, rear body frames, and axel tube application. The plain carbon ERW tubes are derived from the major presence of carbon and include incidental elements in limited amounts such as manganese, silicon, sulphur and phosphorus. These tubes have excellent formability and weld ability primarily for cold deformed shapes across automobile body frames and rear body frames. However, the research report does not cover two-wheelers.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-plain-carbon-erw-tubes-market-8676

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players in the Global Automotive Plain Carbon ERW Tubes Market are JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), AK Steel Corporation (US), Innoventive Industries Limited (India), Hyundai Steel (South Korea), Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan), Tata Precision Tubes (India), Jindal Pipes Ltd (India), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Tubular Steel Inc. (US), and Rexal Tubes (India).

Segmentation:

The Global Automotive Plain Carbon ERW Tubes Market is segmented based on application and vehicle type. On the basis of application, the frame segment is expected to dominate the global market. The tubes in automotive frames assemblies must be extremely rigid and strong to meet the payload capacity and withstand shocks, twists, stress, and vibrations, during vehicle driving on uneven road. Automotive component manufacturers are primarily developing vehicle chassis by using carbon containing ERW tubes for to meet the demand for fuel and payload efficiencies. Additionally, the frames are manufactured with the support of plain carbon ERW tubes. It is widely adopted for manufacturing seat frames, body frames, bumper frames, rear body frames, and headrest frames. Moreover, the need to meet the demand for cost-effective and efficient materials and efficient weld ability is expected to enhance the demand for plain carbon ERW tubes for frames.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the Global Automotive Plain Carbon ERW Tubes Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent markets in the global automotive plain carbon ERW tubes market owing to the presence of China, Japan, and India. The growth of the automotive component manufacturing industry in Asia-Pacific is rising due to the automobile manufacturing industry, primarily in countries, such as China, India, and Malaysia. Thus, the global automotive component manufacturers have established their production plants and distribution networks in Asia-Pacific. The leading companies invest heavily to strengthen their presence in this region to take competitive advantage. Such companies include JFE Steel Corporation, Innovative Industries Limited, Jindal pipes Limited, and Tata Precision Tubes. The manufacturing companies are intending to establish manufacturing facilities for automotive components and automotive raw materials in the region to meet the demand in Asia-Pacific.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-plain-carbon-erw-tubes-market-8676

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com