Qatar Airways Cargo donates freight shipments to ease pandemic challenges

Qatar Airways Cargo is responding to the Covid-19 pandemic by shipping more than 2 million pounds (1 million kilos) of freight for free to charitable organizations around the world. The company launched the initiative as part of a larger sustainability program called We Qare, officials said today.

From July to December, the cargo carrier will transport humanitarian aid and medical supplies for customers working with charitable organizations around the world, free of charge. The donation is available to selected customers working with a range of charities, the company said.

“This action was triggered by the Covid-19 crisis. The pandemic is a tragedy for millions of people, and we looked for ways how we, as an airline, could help those in the greatest difficulty,” Guillaume Halleux, chief officer for cargo at Qatar Airways, said in a statement announcing the program. “This solution–shipping 1 million kilos of cargo free of charge–is a firm commitment for QR Cargo. More than just words, we wanted to act and to adopt a comprehensive approach based on actions for the future.”

The We Qare sustainability program addresses the economy, environment, society, and culture, officials said, and is a “series of concrete air cargo actions designed to create a positive impact on the industry and the world.”



