Global Automotive Biometric Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025

Global Automotive Biometric Market Overview

A biometric system is an essential system utilized in automobiles for the purpose of biometric identification and authentication in vehicles. Its purpose is to provide safety in vehicles and used in various applications which includes vehicle immobilizer, health monitoring, and biometric car access. Biometric automotive security is a very important concept in the automotive industry due to the growing number of vehicle theft.

The Automotive Biometric Market has witnessed significant growth in the last couple of years; it is expected to retain the growth phase during the forecast period. The global automotive biometric market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2019-2025, and the global automotive biometric market size is expected to reach USD 1,128 Million by 2025.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-biometric-market-8527

Segmentation:

The global automotive biometric market has been segmented based on technology, vehicle type, application, and region. By technology, the global market has been segmented into voice recognition, face recognition, fingerprint scan, and others. Among these types, the fingerprint scan segment accounted for the largest market share, in 2018, followed by face recognition and voice recognition. By vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger car segment held the largest market share in 2018; it is expected to hold the largest share throughout the forecast period. By application, the global market is segmented into the vehicle security system, driver safety system, and advanced steering and infotainment. The vehicle security system segment registered the largest share in 2018; it is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period, while the driver safety system segment is expected to witness the higher growth until the end of 2025.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global automotive biometric market has been segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW region. Among these regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 in terms of revenue due to the presence of various players. Additionally, the rapid technological developments and the rising demand for commercial voyage, are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the market. The Europe automotive biometric market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the growth of the passenger car market in the UK, Germany, and France.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-biometric-market-8527

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com