Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2025

Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Overview

An electric powertrain is a closed-loop system, mainly constituted by battery, inverter, high-power electric motor, reduction drive and power delivery module (PDM). In electric vehicles, powertrains are used to enhance the range of efficiency for the vehicle. Powertrain systems can be used flexibly in electric vehicles such as battery, hybrid, and plug-in electric vehicle as well as they are easy to integrate. Hence, the deployment of powertrain systems in EV is also helps to reduces development times and costs.

The global increase in production and sales of electric cars, improving electric vehicle infrastructure in countries such as China, Germany, South Korea, the US, and Japan, stringent emission regulations, increasing new energy vehicles (NEV) demand, and the growing demand for energy-efficient EV drivetrain system are the key factors driving electric vehicle market size over the forecast period . Hence, the global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market is projectd to reach USD 120 billion by 2025 and is estimated to witness ~16% CAGR during the period from 2019 to 2025.

Segmentation:

The global electric vehicle powertrain market is segmented based on component, propulsion, vehicle type, and region. The global market is segmented on the basis of component as battery, e-motor, power electronics, thermal management modules, and others. The battery segment is projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. On the basis of propulsion, the global market has been segmented into battery, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The battery electric vehicle powertrain segment is projected to be dominant throughout the forecast period, whereas the hybrid electric vehicle powertrain segment is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The global market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type as passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger car segment holds the larger share in the global electric vehicle powertrain market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global electric vehicle powertrain market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. The global market was led by Asia-Pacific in 2018, followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate in terms of market share during the forecast period owing to the massive increase in the production and sales of e-vehicles, resulting in the increased installation of powertrain system and solutions in electric vehicles. Furthermore, the increasing investments by private and public players and the rise in demand for safety features in vehicles are expected to develop electric car powertrains such as power inverters and power modules, driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

