Door Control Modules Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2025

Door Control Modules Market Overview

Door control modules are used to control the operation of doors such as movement of mirror and door. These modules are placed inside the doors of the vehicles. The operate by managing the working of actuators across the driver and passenger doors and connecting the actuators to the separate switch panel. Door control modules are also used to manage and control central locking, window winders, and mirror adjustment. It is also operated as an automatic door controller and is widely accepted for door lock control module and power door lock control module. However, the volatility in the raw material prices and change in the trade policies for automotive components are expected to hamper the growth of the global door control modules market during the forecast period. Thus, the global door control modules market is estimated to witness ~7.5% CAGR during the forecast period and reach ~USD 2 Billion by 2025.

Segmentation:

The global door control modules market is segmented based on type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as centralized and decentralized. The centralized type segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. On the basis of sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented as passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global door control modules market has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period owing to the leading consumption of vehicles, across the region. On the other hand, North America is expected to witness substantial growth owing to an increase in the production of commercial vehicles and substantially increase in the demand for control module in the vehicles.

