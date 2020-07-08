Automotive Garage Equipment Market Research Report COVID-19 Impact, Outlook and Future Scope Analysi

Automotive Garage Equipment Market Overview

Motor vehicles require appropriate maintenance and repair to ensure efficient and proper operation. Qualified and experienced technical staff providing prompt attention and good workmanship along with the satisfactory repair works through reasonable charges with the use of car tools and automotive tools helps garages to maintain their reputation in the competitive global market. A garage where cars are stored and repaired must be well equipped for providing washing, lubrication, and tire and battery services. Specialized equipment such as lifting tackle, vehicle lifts, tire inflation, tire changing machines, and wheel balancing machines, along with different types of fixtures, tools, and jigs are the equipment available in an automotive garage. Moreover, other garage equipment such as headlamp aligners, wheel alignment, emissions testing, 2 and 4 post lifts and brake testers are required extensively in garages, across the globe.

Segmentation:

The global automotive garage equipment market is segmented based on equipment type, vehicle type, garage type, and region. On the basis of equipment type, the global market has been segmented into wheel & tire service equipment, lifting equipment, vehicle diagnostic & testing equipment, body shop equipment, washing equipment, and other tools. On the basis of vehicle type, the global market has been divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. On the basis of garage type, the market has been segmented into automotive OEM dealerships, franchised garages, and independent garages.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive garage equipment market has been segmented into four regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The automotive garage equipment market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive garage equipment market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing sale of new cars and commercial vehicles across China, India, and ASEAN countries. Furthermore, the significant number of vehicle fleets in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the demand for automotive garage equipment over the forecast period. Europe and North America are expected to register relatively steady growth in the global automotive garage equipment market.

