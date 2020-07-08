Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2023

Overview

The stolen vehicle security system is an intelligent, reliable, and effective system to eliminate the chances of vehicle theft with the help of various components, such as central locking system, remote keyless entry system, ultrasonic intruder protection system (UIP), and automatic collision detection system. This security system includes detection, prevention and response to threats through the use of various technologies, such as radio frequency identification, and ultrasonic. The global stolen vehicle security market is estimated to register a 6.38% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018–2023. During that time, its valuation can grow from USD 9,317.40 million in 2017 to USD 13,408.83 million by 2023.

Segmentation:

Global stolen vehicle recovery market has been segmented based on technology, component, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into ultrasonic, radio frequency identification (RFID), and others. The radio frequency identification segment is expected to dominate the stolen vehicle recovery market as it helps recognize the movement of the thief though radio waves. RFID transmits the information by radio wave to a small chip attached to the objects, through which such objects can be located, identified, and tracked. RFID is used in a car security system, functions as a key sensor, which activates the car by using radio frequency signals and the tag sensor identifies whether the driver has access to operate the vehicle, or not, and enables locking if a user is identifies without access. Therefore, a wide range of operational ability allows RFID to be used for the vehicle safety applications.

Regional Analysis:

Stolen vehicle recovery market by region is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global stolen vehicle recovery market during the forecast period with 51.13% share in 2017. China was the largest market in 2017, valued at USD 2,494.40 million. The growth in stolen vehicle recovery in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to China, Japan, and India, owing to an increase in demand for automobiles, primarily in China and India, along with the existence of major manufacturers and operating units of global players in this region.

