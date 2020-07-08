Rubber Conveyor Belts Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2025

Rubber Conveyor Belts Market Overview

A conveyor belt is engineered to provide excellent rip, tear, and impact resistance in many applications, such as hard rock mining (limestone, granite, trap rock and other aggregates) and recycling. A rubber conveyor belt is made up of an abrasion resistant material, which is a blend of neoprene, nitrile, and styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) and inserted with a cloth fabric. The styrene butadiene rubber provides better durability, whereas, the neoprene and nitrile rubbers conveyor belt provide excellent chemical resistance, which resist the degrading effects of several chemicals and other petroleum-based solvents. The cloth-inserted rubber conveyor belt is an ideal for applications in various industrial machines, industrial level pads, strips, and flaps

Segmentation:

The global rubber conveyor belts market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented into light-weight, medium-weight, and heavy-weight conveyor belts. On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into food, mining, construction, airline, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global rubber conveyor belts market has been segmented into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period owing to growing mining and construction activities in Australia and China. Moreover, the rapidly growing population in countries such as China and India, the improving economic condition in Thailand, Vietnam, and India, and the growing investment in food industry are expected to further boost the demand for rubber conveyor belts in this region. However, North America is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of rubber conveyor belt in the US, Mexico, and Canada. Furthermore, the developing economies in South America and Africa, is expected to accelerate the market growth in the RoW over the forecast period.

