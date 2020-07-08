Solar-Powered Vehicle Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2025

Solar-Powered Vehicle Market Overview

Solar-powered vehicles harness energy from sun and generate power using a solar array, which is a combination of hundreds of solar cells. A solar array uses photovoltaic cells (PV cells) to convert sunlight into electricity. Photovoltaic cells are made up of semiconductors, usually silicon that absorb sunlight and generates electricity, which powers the battery and the specialized motors in solar cars. A solar-powered system is a simple solution to harness solar energy.

The Global Solar-Powered Vehicle Market is projected to grow at 21% CAGR during the forecast period. The major key driving factors for the growth of this market are the growing government initiatives and subsidies to encourage continue expansion of solar-powered vehicles, increasing long distance driving ranges of electric vehicles, growing demand for environment friendly vehicles, growing focus to curb vehicle emissions, and increasing investments in R&D by OEMs to develop zero-emission vehicles.

Segmentation:

The global solar-powered vehicle market is segmented based on solar panel, battery type, propulsion, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of solar panel, the global market has been divided into monocrystalline and polycrystalline. On the basis of battery type, the global market has been segmented into lithium-ion battery, lead-acid, lead-carbon, and others. On the basis of propulsion, the global market has been divided into battery electric vehicle and hybrid electric vehicle. On the basis of vehicle type, the global market has been divided into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global solar-powered vehicle market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing production and sales of battery and hybrid electric vehicles in China and Japan. Moreover, the increase in the demand for solar-powered electric bus is expected to boost the market in this region. For instance, the Government of India (GoI), has taken an initiative to introduce 5 million solar powered electric vehicles in the country by 2020. Furthermore, the availability of an average of 300 days of sunlight in China and India, the rising disposable income, growing population, and urbanization, further boost the market growth in this region.

