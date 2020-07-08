Hyper Car Market Research Report -COVID-19 Impact, Research Report- Forecast

Hyper Car Market Overview

Hyper cars are designed and manufactured with a combination of ultra-light weight, aerodynamic design, low drag, and low angled windshield to minimize body steams and improve vehicle performance. Hyper car provides high speed and fuel efficiency with the help of several techniques to minimize mass, which results in saving of overall mass and improve vehicle speeds. Additionally, hyper cars are manufactured to achieve a quick warm up, high level of controllability, extreme performance in terms of power output, torque generation, and improved acceleration times. Additionally, hyper cars offer high efficiency without reducing important vehicle characteristics such as safety, performance, durability, affordability, and comfort. The increasing demand for hyper cars in racing circuits as they are manufactured with aerodynamic designs, low centre of gravity, and ground clearance to gain stability during high-speed applications, including track racing, is expected to drive the global hyper car market during the forecast period. The Global Hyper Car Market is expected to witness 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025.

The global hyper car market is segmented based on propulsion, application, and region. On the basis of propulsion, the global market has been segmented into ICE vehicle, electric vehicle, and hybrid vehicle. On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into racing competition, entertainment, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global hyper car market has been segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The hyper car market in Europe is expected to dominate the global hyper car market through the forecast period. The substantial investments in the research and development for technologically advanced hyper cars and the rising preference for top luxury car brands are creating a beneficial environment for the growth of hyper car and current financial conditions and increasing consumer spending are the factors expected to boost the global hype car market in this region. Asia-pacific is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing concentration of automotive OEM’s and technology innovators on investing, testing, and commercializing hyper cars in major countries, such as China, Japan and India.

