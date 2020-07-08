Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report Global Forecast till 2030

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Overview

Semi-autonomous vehicles steer accelerate/decelerate, stop, and change lanes as well as they can operate for a longer period with little manual intervention. Furthermore, such vehicles are capable of self-parking, and control all the safety-critical functions, sense the driving conditions, and allow the driver to retake controls, providing sufficient transition time. The working and technology of semi-autonomous vehicles depend on the level of automation. They can use the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that can sometimes assist a human driver with operating the vehicle as well as they control all aspects of driving in some circumstances with several ADASs functioning together.

Segmentation:

The global semi-autonomous vehicle market is segmented based on component, ADAS features, automation level, propulsion, and region. On the basis of component, the global market has been segmented into camera, LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic sensor, and others. On the basis of ADAS features, the global market has been segmented into lane assist (LA), crash warning system (CWS), adaptive cruise control (ACC), smart park assist (SPA), cross traffic alert (CTA), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and others. On the basis of automation level, the global market has been segmented as Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. On the basis of propulsion, the global market has been segmented as ICE and electric.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global semi-autonomous vehicle market has been segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the global semi-autonomous vehicle market throughout the forecast period, owing to the strong customer base and high per capita disposable income, increasing the demand for high-end vehicles. Such a scenario makes R&D investments by local and international automotive OEMs, a necessity to optimize their business potential. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the focus by the global technology innovators on investing, testing, and commercializing the semi-autonomous technology. The rising awareness regarding vehicle safety, across major countries, adds to the Asia-Pacific market growth.

