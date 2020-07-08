The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market recorded annual revenue of $49 billion in 2017 i

Advance Driver Assistance Systems is a set of systems used in vehicles to provide a smart, safe and comfortable driving experience to the users. When designed with a safe human machine interface, these systems are much safer in terms of car safety and road safety. Most accidents are caused due to human error, so Advance Driver Assistance Systems assist to adapt, automate and enhance vehicles for safety and better driving.
