Global Automotive Sunroof Market Report|COVID-19 Impact

Global Automotive Sunroof Market Overview

An automotive sunroof is mounted on vehicles to improve their appearance and prevent wind noise. It is an adjustable glass panel on the automotive roof that can be operated manually or automatically, depending on the vehicle type. Additionally, automotive sunroofs come in various types, such as in-built and panoramic, which offer natural light, improved ventilation, and open-air driving. Moreover, the automotive sunroofs can either be fixed or sliding, opaque or transparent, and can even feature a visor block that blocks the light from the passenger cabin.

The global automotive sunroof market for value is estimated to register 8.96% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. During that time, its valuation can grow from USD 7,475.6 million in 2017 to USD 12,447.0 million by 2023. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) detailed report on the market has its focus on segments, drivers, and competitive analysis of the entire market. This could offer an insight into the future market demography and enable market players to plan their strategies accordingly.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-sunroof-market-7679

Segmentation:

The global automotive sunroof market has been segmented based on type, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into inbuilt sunroof, spoiler sunroof, panoramic sunroof, pop-up sunroof, and others. The inbuilt sunroof segment is expected to dominate the automotive sunroof market in 2017 and further led the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the technological advancements in inbuilt sunroofs, such as press and hold operation, venting, auto-close system, auto-retract system, along with soft touch operations are anticipated to increase the popularity of inbuilt sunroofs in the near future.

Regional Analysis:

Automotive sunroof market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period with 33.40% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America with shares of 28.36% and 28.26%, respectively. In Europe, Germany was the largest market in 2017 and was valued at USD 1,263 million. The growth of the automotive sunroof market in Europe can be attributed to the increasing demand for premium vehicles and the increasing consumer preference towards comfort features have resulted in the rising adoption of sunroofs in passenger vehicles all over the region.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-sunroof-market-7679

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com