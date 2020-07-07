DEMATIC INTRODUCES NEW ACCUMULATION CONVEYOR FOR RETROFITS

Intralogistics innovator Dematic today announced the introduction of a next generation, high performance accumulation conveyor. The Dematic Accumulation Conveyor is an ideal solution for existing operations that need to improve conveyor accumulation performance. It can be integrated into an existing convey/sort system to replace old worn-out conveyor as well as poor performing conveyor.

The Dematic Accumulation Conveyor improves carton/tote flow and control, while increasing the number of accumulation zones, load density and throughput capacity. In operation, the conveyor minimizes the potential for “side-by-side” cartons, lane full occurrences, recirculation and jams.

The Dematic Accumulation Conveyor uses electronic sensing and controls to enable smooth consistent flow of cartons/cases, totes and trays. The conveyor performs with precise non-contact stop/start to achieve load accumulation on declines and horizontal layouts.

The most common applications include:

• Sorter induction

• Sorter off-loading to truck loading

• Sorter off-loading to palletizer

• Workstation interface

• General purpose non-contact horizontal accumulation

Visit Dematic.com/accumulation to download the sales brochure.

About Dematic

Dematic is an intralogistics innovator that designs, builds and supports intelligent, automated solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments for customers that are powering the future of commerce. With engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers located in more than 25 countries, Dematic’s global network of 8,000 employees have helped achieve more than 6,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, a global leader in industrial trucks, supply chain solutions and related services, and a leading provider of warehouse automation.