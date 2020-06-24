Top Management Secret Revealed in an interview with Obiora Obianodo MD. Young Shall Grow Motors Ltd.,

Mr. Obiora Obianodo, reaveal to us the company’s Five-step plan being discussed by Management of Young Shall Grow in preparation to resuming road transportation business in Nigeria if federal government lift the restriction order

1. Review applicable government, health authority, and industry guidance

2. Assess hazards in the workplace

3. Develop and implement measures to control hazards

4. Communicate with workers, customers, and visitors

5. Continue to monitor

Other things the MD Young Shall Grow Motors, Obiora Obianodo also mentioned were other things, employers may wish to consider the ‎following:‎

- Reconfigure the workplace to allow workers to spread out and avoid people coming into ‎close contact

- Adjust scheduling to limit the number of workers working in small spaces and to avoid ‎mass arrivals/departures

- Demarcate standing spots/distancing requirements in elevators, escalators, and ‎common areas

- Purchase additional Personal Protective Equipment

- Build or install physical barriers to prevent close contact

- Discourage or cancel all non-essential activities, social events and in-person meetings

- Remove all communal items that cannot be easily cleaned

- Schedule regular and frequent enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of the workplace

- Require workers to work from home (on a partial or full-time basis) if possible

- Develop protocols for receiving and controlling visitors and customers in the workplace

- Plan for what to do if a person in the workplace is infected by COVID-19

- — Based on the findings of the assessment and the hazard control measures that have been ‎implemented, create a policy for workers to describe and ensure the consistent application of ‎new safety protocols. Provide workers with training on that policy where practicable.‎

- — Post signage at entrances, exits and other conspicuous places through the workplace to remind ‎workers, customers, and visitors about the hazard control measures in place.‎

- — Again, consider any special circumstances of which the employer is aware that may trigger ‎further legal obligations. For example, employees with child care or elder care obligations may ‎have difficulty returning to work because schools remain closed and other care services may not ‎be available, in which case the employer may have a duty to accommodate the employee’s ‎circumstances on the basis of family status pursuant to applicable human rights legislation.‎

The son of the Billionnaire transporter, Young Shall Grow Motors, also mentioned that the existing gaps in our nation’s transportation systems before the coronavirus pandemic has further widened because of the pandemic and so our government needs to begin strategizing towards taking urgent steps to close the wide gap created, because of the need of steady supply of food, medical supplies, emergency goods with minimal delays or restrictions needed and other essential services needed to maintain a balance in our nations supply chain networks for the sustenance of life and our economy.

https://medium.com/@oovincentempire/exclusive-interview-with-the-md-c78fa86743b6?sk=2cfc9c66c3cf1ff6f02fa57487b2b878

