PULSE Welcomes New Engineering Intern.

Luke is currently studying at Olivet Nazarene University pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He previously served as a mechanical engineering intern at GHSP for the summer of 2019 where he worked on the Fiat-Chrysler team designing concept shifters, analyzing and reverse-engineering current production products, and designing for manufacturing. Luke is also a proud member of the Member of Engineering Club and the Olivet Nazarene University ASME.

PULSE proudly welcomes Luke to the family to further expand his expertise in engineering.