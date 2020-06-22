Hyster makes list of 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for work with New Belgium Brewing Company

GREENVILLE, N.C. (June 22, 2020) – Hyster Company has earned a spot on the Supply & Demand Chain Executive annual list of 100 top supply chain projects, for helping to increase the efficiency of New Belgium Brewing Company’s keg line operations.

"Based on the size of our lines and the smaller footprint of our brewery, we needed forklifts that were easy to maneuver in small, tight spaces,” says Phillip Pollick, Packing Manager and Beer Traffic Controller, New Belgium Brewing Company. “Our operators appreciate the comfort and ease of use Hyster® forklifts provide and that’s helped us grow from zero barrels to 250,000 in less than two years."

Hyster worked with New Belgium to deploy electric forklifts that allow for strong maneuverability in tight spaces, with greater fuel efficiency and reduced emissions compared to other power options. With the smaller profiled forklifts, operators can now easily load and unload supplies at the keg line and elsewhere throughout the Asheville facility.

New Belgium worked with the experts at Hyster to help identify appropriate, beneficial add-ons, such as reverse lights and seat-side mini-levers to meet needs for operator control and visibility in the New Belgium facility. Additionally, ergonomic features of the trucks helped increase productivity and limit operator fatigue.

