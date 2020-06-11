Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

When it Comes to Micro-Fulfillment, Less is More

June 11, 2020
As leaders in robotics and technology, we continue to evaluate the different micro-fulfillment center (MFC) solutions on the market. The key takeaway from what we have learned is this – companies must avoid selecting robotic fulfillment solutions that are too complex. When it comes to micro-fulfillment, less is more.

Here’s why:
1. The individuals who design robotic fulfillment solutions may have a Master’s in Engineering or a Ph.D., but the individuals that will operate the solution daily may have earned nothing more than a high school diploma.

2. Startup robotics and micro-fulfillment companies believe that 3D, ant algorithms and other fanciful technology somehow lead to a better solution. They don’t.

We have assessed robotics companies that claim to constrain complexity to deliver a simpler solution to fulfillment. Nothing could be further from the truth. Complexity breeds more complexity. Set aside the sales pitches and glitzy videos and what do you have? Overpriced and overly complex systems that has thus far failed miserably to meet the needs of their customers.

