REPAY Announces Partnership with Inovatec Systems Corp

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced its partnership with Inovatec Systems Corp., a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based lending solutions for all financial institutions.

As the proprietary payment platform of choice for Inovatec, REPAY will enable lenders and finance companies on the Inovatec system to securely accept debit cards, credit cards, and ACH payments through its digital suite of consumer-facing payment channels, including text-to-pay, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) phone pay, the REPAY mobile app, and online payment portals.

With its strength in business process automation, Inovatec’s configurable loan servicing and customer engagement platform provides full servicing capabilities and portfolio analytics while allowing businesses to create customized processes and workflows throughout the lifecycle of a loan or lease.

“Inovatec’s extensive experience across automotive, equipment, and consumer sectors, along with its strong presence in the United States and Canada, makes this a valuable and exciting partnership to embark on,” said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY. “These critical times have proven how important it is for lenders to offer convenient, easily accessible digital payment solutions to their customers to help reduce friction in the loan origination and repayment processes.”

Inovatec’s cloud-based lending solutions for the automotive industry streamline the process of submitting applications to lenders. Combined with REPAY’s market-tested, proven transaction processing platform, Inovatec can ensure an optimal customer experience with a turnkey, fully digital solution that can be rapidly deployed end-to-end.

“We look forward to our partnership with REPAY and are thrilled to now have the ability to provide fast and secure payment processing solutions to our clients,” said Bryan Smith, Head of Customer Growth and Strategic Partnerships at Inovatec. “We selected REPAY as our platform of choice because of the company’s seamless integration capabilities, direct lending processing solution and distinct experience in the automotive industry.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers.

About Inovatec Systems Corp.

Inovatec Systems Corporation is obsessed with improving the outcomes for Lenders in the USA and Canada. As an industry-leading provider of cloud-based lending solutions, Inovatec's JAVELIN platform disrupts standard practice with Success Based Pricing. Success Based Pricing means Lenders pay only for the transactions they book - a first for the industry. For more information, please visit https://www.inovatec.com/.