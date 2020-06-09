Low Operation Cost of portable crushing plant

With the continuous development and progress of science and technology, the portable crushing plants are new type of high-efficiency mining equipment, with integrated body and strong maneuverability. It is free from the traditional piling, infrastructure construction and complex installation procedures. It can be directly operated on the stone site without site restrictions and large production capacity. The work here is completed and can be transferred to the other side at any time. The work efficiency is beyond your imagination.

Input Size: 0-930mm

Capacity: 0-650TPH

Application Fields: Portable crusher plant is widely used in mining ore crushing, construction waste recycling, construction aggregate production, highway, railway, road and bridge construction and other industries.

Applicable Materials: widely used for crushing various hard rock materials and ore materials, such as granite, basalt, diabase, shale, sandstone, quartz, pebble, limestone, iron ore, copper ore, manganese ore, coal gangue, non-ferrous metal ore, pebble, etc.

Portable crusher plant is a new type of intelligent equipment which integrates crushing, screening, power, transportation and walking. It is a new type of mobile crushing equipment suitable for all kinds of stone crushing. Compared with the traditional stone crusher, the new generation of portable crushing plant has been greatly improved in terms of internal structure, installation and operation, environmental protection design and other aspects, and is loved by the majority of users in many industries.

1. Low Operation Cost

A. because it is a complete crushing production line, the combination is reasonable and compact, the intelligent control is high, and the staff can be reduced.

B. there is no need to transport stones from the stone factory, which saves money.

C. pile driving, capital construction and installation are not required to save the service life and cost.

D. energy saving and high efficiency, long service life.

E. flexible combination, one-time production of multi specification finished products, full use of raw materials.

2. Environmental Protection

1. Because of its fluidity, the secondary pollution caused by the transportation of raw materials from the quarry to the crushing station is avoided.

2. Due to its unique structure, the whole crushing process can be sealed and broken to control dust pollution from the source.

3. It can be equipped with dust removal and noise reduction, and spray device can further control pollution.

portable crushing plants: https://www.sbmchina.com/s-crushing/portable-crushing-plant.html