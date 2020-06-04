Ivanti Supply Chain Adds New Enterprise Mobility Management Capabilities to Ivanti Avalanche

SALT LAKE CITY — June 4, 2020 — Ivanti Supply Chain announced that it has added new Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) capabilities to the Ivanti® Avalanche Enterprise Enabler, powered by Ivanti Wavelink. The newly updated solution enables supply chain organizations to quickly provision hundreds of fully managed Android devices leveraging a Near-Field Communications (NFC) bump or QR code deployment.

“Securing and managing Android OS-powered mobile devices can be challenging for supply chain organizations,” Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti Supply Chain Business Unit. “This is especially true when there is a mix of BYOD and corporate-owned devices being used by warehousing and logistics workers.”

The updated Ivanti Avalanche Enterprise Enabler delivers the following customer benefits:

• Deploy Faster. Administrators can onboard and update hundreds of mobile devices through a simple NFC bump or QR codes.

• Application access and control. Organizations can set application parameters based on location. Administrations can also configure what rights the applications have at the time of installation.

• Multiplatform support. Ivanti Avalanche offers support for both Windows Mobile and Android OS.

“The new granular settings available through the Ivanti Avalanche Enterprise Enabler allow organizations to strike the right balance between corporate security policies and productivity,” added Black. “Administrators can now quickly and easily push new application and security settings through NFC bump or QR codes, minimizing worker downtime and reducing strain on IT resources.”

Ivanti Avalanche Enterprise Enabler is currently available as a free add-on to Ivanti Avalanche. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink.

About Ivanti Supply Chain

Ivanti Supply Chain helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. The company also unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink and follow @GoIvanti.

###

