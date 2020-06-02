Transplace acquires ScanData in bid to expand parcel and e-commerce services for shippers

Third party logistics provider (3PL) Transplace is staying on the acquisition trail, announcing today it has acquired ScanData Systems Inc., a provider of parcel transportation management solutions (PTMS).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal comes just five months after Dallas-based Transplace acquired the trucking technology platform Lanehub, in a bid to extend its technological capabilities for improving fleet utilization and supply chain optimization. Transplace also acquired Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc.'s intermodal marketing company and over-the-road freight brokerage group in 2018.

The latest deal is intended to expand Transplace’s multimodal platform to include seamless parcel and e-commerce/Direct to Consumer (DTC) integration for shippers, the firm said. Transplace also provides transportation management system (TMS) software and truck brokerage management, as well as border management services including customs brokerage and logistics services on the Mexican border.

ScanData says its multi-carrier, parcel shipping solution streamlines and optimizes carrier selection, booking, label printing, tracking, invoice reconciliation, and business intelligence (BI) reporting.