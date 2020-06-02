Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

PureCars Auto Sales Data May 22 - 28; Used Vehicles Dominate Top Sales

June 2, 2020
New brand performance sales data from PureCars illustrates which brands, models and new vs. used saw the biggest sales during the period of May 22 - May 28.

Breakdown of Brand % of Sales May 22 - May 28
Brand % of Sales
1: Ford 14%
2: Toyota 11%
3: Chevrolet 11%
4: Honda 8%
5: Jeep 6%
6: Nissan 4%
7: Subaru 4%
8: Hyundai 4%
9: GMC 5%
10: Kia 3%

Breakdown of Brand / Model / New vs Used May 22 - May 28
*10 of the top 15 models sold were used
1: Ford, F-150, Used
2: Ford, F-150, New
3: Chevrolet, Silverado, Used
4: Ram, 1500, Used
5: Toyota, Rav4, New
6: Chevrolet, Silverado, New
7: Honda, CR-V, New
8: Ford, Escape, Used
9: Jeep, Grand Cherokee, Used
10: Chevrolet, Equinox, Used
11: Toyota, Camry, Used
12: Toyota, Corolla, Used
13: Nissan, Rogue, Used
14: Nissan, Altima, Used
15: Ram, 1500, New

PureCars is a leading provider of digital marketing and advertising insights for automotive dealers. PureCars’ digital advertising insights are powered by Meridian, its premier automotive marketing platform that combines powerful business intelligence tools with fully integrated digital advertising, giving dealers a competitive edge. In addition to offering fluid, cross-channel budget management, the platform intelligently identifies low-funnel shoppers and makes any dealership the clear choice for their purchase.

