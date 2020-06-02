PureCars Auto Sales Data May 22 - 28; Used Vehicles Dominate Top Sales

New brand performance sales data from PureCars illustrates which brands, models and new vs. used saw the biggest sales during the period of May 22 - May 28.



Breakdown of Brand % of Sales May 22 - May 28

Brand % of Sales

1: Ford 14%

2: Toyota 11%

3: Chevrolet 11%

4: Honda 8%

5: Jeep 6%

6: Nissan 4%

7: Subaru 4%

8: Hyundai 4%

9: GMC 5%

10: Kia 3%



Breakdown of Brand / Model / New vs Used May 22 - May 28

*10 of the top 15 models sold were used

1: Ford, F-150, Used

2: Ford, F-150, New

3: Chevrolet, Silverado, Used

4: Ram, 1500, Used

5: Toyota, Rav4, New

6: Chevrolet, Silverado, New

7: Honda, CR-V, New

8: Ford, Escape, Used

9: Jeep, Grand Cherokee, Used

10: Chevrolet, Equinox, Used

11: Toyota, Camry, Used

12: Toyota, Corolla, Used

13: Nissan, Rogue, Used

14: Nissan, Altima, Used

15: Ram, 1500, New

PureCars is a leading provider of digital marketing and advertising insights for automotive dealers. PureCars’ digital advertising insights are powered by Meridian, its premier automotive marketing platform that combines powerful business intelligence tools with fully integrated digital advertising, giving dealers a competitive edge. In addition to offering fluid, cross-channel budget management, the platform intelligently identifies low-funnel shoppers and makes any dealership the clear choice for their purchase.