COVID-19: Rhenus Logistics Moves Tons Of PPE From Europe And Asia To The Americas

Rhenus Logistics, a leading global logistics service provider, leads the trend in this new logistical reality. During the COVID-19 epidemic, Rhenus has transported millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Americas due to limited airlift. Rhenus has led the trend in the trade and logistics industry by receiving more and more PPE and other medical equipment from Europe and Asia and exporting it to Canada, the US and Latin America. Due to the limitations on flights from Europe to the Americas, Rhenus has solidified Miami as its hub with its newly opened 160,000 square foot warehouse.

The Germany-based logistics company, which currently has a strong presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa, established its footprint in the Americas with the recent opening of its new warehouse that is designated as a foreign trade zone. The facility, which provided vertical solutions for consumer electronics, industrial telecommunications, high-technology, high-fashion and retail, is now focused on personal protection equipment (PPE) including gloves, face shields, masks and ventilators, as well as testing kits for COVID-19 and an assortment of other medical products.

“We have seen a tremendous increase in the demand for PPE and other healthcare products,” said Jörn Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Americas. “While this was not a niche for us in the past, we have become experts in moving PPE to the US and the Americas. “Clearly our Miami warehouse was strategically located for us to reach the Americas quickly.”

“We are committed to continue assisting our local communities and health entities with their transportation challenges so that they can overcome them during the COVID-19 crisis as quickly as possible,” commented Christian Ryser, Chief Operating Officer of Rhenus’ LATAM Hispanic Region.

Some examples of Rhenus COVID-19 solutions:

• In Canada, Rhenus partnered with a large multinational automotive manufacturer, who has pivoted their business model to PPE production. The client is currently moving significant volumes out of Asia and Europe with the total tonnage set to exceed 100 tons. Rhenus has been able to secure weekly commercial aircraft space to help deliver the goods.

• In Brazil, despite global travel restrictions, country lockdowns and severe capacity constraints on all trade lanes, Rhenus was able to deliver six full trucks of masks and reagent tests domestically and a shipment that contained 2.2 million masks via their Americas gateway.

• In other parts of Latin America, Rhenus was able to successfully secure emergency shipments of PPE comprised of nearly nine million masks with more scheduled later this month on a local and regional level.

The Rhenus Class A warehouse in Miami is located across from Miami International Airport and ten miles from the Port of Miami. The new regional headquarters is functioning as an IATA-accredited air forwarder, licensed Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), Customs Bonded Warehouse, Certified Cargo Screening Facility and Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ). The facility also includes an innovative proprietary IT platform and warehouse management system (WMS), 24-hour security, 59 dock doors and one ramp.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is a leading logistics service provider with global business operations and an annual turnover of EUR 5.5 billion. Rhenus has business sites at 750 locations worldwide and employs 33,000 people. The Rhenus Group provides solutions for a wide variety of different sectors along the complete supply chain; they include multimodal transport operations, warehousing, customs