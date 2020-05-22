Beumer names metallurgical executive as new head of North American market

Material handling products vendor Beumer Group said Thursday that it has named an executive from the metallurgical plant building sector as president and CEO for its North America division.

Beckum, Germany-based Beumer Group said that Joseph Dzierzawski took the position leading Somerset, New Jersey-based Beumer Corp. as of April 27, and will be responsible for the company’s business in the North American market, in alignment with the group’s business objectives, strategy, and key pursuits.

Beumer Group provides intralogistics systems for conveying, loading, palletizing, sortation, and baggage handling. The privately held company had revenues over $1 billion in 2019 and employees approximately 4,500 people.

Beumer Corp. operates four U.S. business lines: Conveying & Loading near Kansas City, Missouri; Packaging & Palletizing in Somerset, New Jersey; Sortation & Distribution in Somerset, New Jersey; and Airport Baggage Handling in Dallas, Texas.

Dzierzawski joins Beumer from Mississauga, Ontario-based Hatch Metals & Minerals group where he served as global director, technology & business development. He had previously served at the German machinery vendor SMS Group GmbH, where he held the title of president & CEO for SMS USA and chief technology officer for SMS Group Inc.

“I look forward to the challenge of expanding my career outside of metallurgical plant building by joining an organization that is highly diversified and successful in serving multiple industries,” Dzierzawski said in a release. According to Beumer, he brings deep interest and experience in various aspects of corporate social responsibility, including community involvement and philanthropic initiatives.