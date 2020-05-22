Two Bucatini Pasta - Traditional and Modern!

A little bit about Bucatini

* Bucatini, pronounced as boo-Kah-TEE-nee is a type of pasta that is just as long as a spaghetti.

* The difference however, is that, unlike spaghetti pasta, bucatini pasta is hollowed out in a narrow tubular form.

* Although it was first produced in Rome, the name bucatini originates from the Italian word 'buco' which means hole.

* Bucatini is also known as perciatelli

* Bucatini pasta is typically made using durum wheat flour which has shorter cook time

* Occasionally it is also made using whole wheat flour, but this gives it a longer cook time, stronger flavor and gives it a more heartier texture.

* Spaghetti and fettuccine are easy substitutes for this pasta, however, they may get soggy with the extra sauce.

* If you're wondering where to buy bucatini pasta, then you do so online on authentically sourced Italian websites that deliver across the world.

Traditional Bucatini all’ Amatriciana

List of Ingredients

* 3 ounces of cubed pancetta

* A tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

* Quarter tsp of red hot chilli pepper

* Quarter cup of dry white wine

* A third of a cup of finely chopped onions

* One cup of canned San Marzano whole tomatoes and juice

* 8 ounces of Bucatini pasta

* Half a cup of grated pecorino cheese

* Salt to taste

Directions

* Firstly, in a large pot, pour in water and salt while bringing it to a boil.

* Then take a large fry pan, firstly cook pancetta over medium heat until it's crispy brown.

* After that, remove the pancetta and reserve them for a while, and leave the fat in the pan.

* Now, add some extra virgin olive oil, onions and chilli pepper to the pan and cook them for several minutes or at least until the onions become translucent and are soft.

* Now add in the white wine and cook well for a minute.

* After which, add in a can of San Marzano bought online, mashed thoroughly and juice.

* Then add in the cooked pancetta and leave it to cook over medium heat uncovered, for about 15 minutes.

* While this sauce is still cooking away, cook the pasta until its al dente.

* After the bucatini pasta is cooked all the way, mix the tomato mixture and add in cheese, and toss them well.

* Taste the pasta for salt and adjust as needed.

This is one of the classic Italian Bucatini Pasta recipes. However, if you are looking for a more modern bucatini recipe and swerve away from the classic one soon.

Recipe for Bucatini with Creamy Avocado Sauce

List of Ingredients

* 12 ounces of bucatini pasta bought online

* Two and half-ripe avocados, pitted and scooped

* One entire juiced lemon

* 2 cloves of garlic

* A quarter cup of olive oil

* A handful of fresh basil

* A quarter teaspoon of kosher salt

* A splash of milk

* Grated parmesan

Directions:

* First, set aside a pot of salted water to boil, add oil and salt & add in the pasta when the water gets boiling.

* Add in the noodles and cook till it's al dente.

* Meanwhile, using a blender or food processor, lemon juice, olive oil, combine avocado flesh,, garlic, salt and basil & blend it till it's smooth and creamy.

* After the pasta is cooked, drain out the water and mix in avocado sauce in a bowl.

* Add in the freshly grated parmesan and enjoy this meal.

These are the two recipes that you will absolutely love to try with the bucatini pasta bought online from Italian food stores. You could enjoy them separately or cook them together to celebrate a vegan and non vegan meal. Try it and sure do let us know what you thought about it.