Fleet Advantage Recognizes Two Additional CTP Accredited Professionals

FORT LAUDERDALE (May 20, 2020) – Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and lifecycle cost management announced today that James Griffin, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer, and Brian J. McMahon, Vice President of Strategic Fleet Solutions, achieved their 2020 National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) recognition.

Griffin has over 24 years of experience in technology development and strategic planning for technological and informational organizations. His expertise in software development helps him to serve clients and provide them with the best solutions for lifecycle asset management. Griffin works to lower overall costs for transportation fleets based on data and insight provided by Fleet Advantage’s innovative analytics platform, ATLAAS (Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software).

Progressing through multiple roles within Fleet Advantage, McMahon is now the VP of Strategic Fleet Solutions and responsible for providing solutions for lifecycle asset management and financing of class 8 tractors and trailers. Brian previously held roles in the Transaction Management Team as a Data Analyst, responsible for all data analytics and pricing models. He has completed fleet studies with over millions of miles worth of data and helped build and structure opportunities based on the fleet’s performance data.

While CTP graduates are recognized yearly at NPTC’s Annual Conference, the 2020 group of graduates will be recognized next year due to the COVID-19 postponement.

“Fleet Advantage is an allied member and participates in NPTC’s Annual Conference and other events throughout the year. The CTP accreditation sets the highest industry standards for transportation professionals,” said John Flynn, CEO at Fleet Advantage. “We take pride in the number of CTP-credentialed professionals we employ at Fleet Advantage, as we strive to continuously maintain the highest level of seasoned executives in the marketplace who can leverage their knowledge and expertise to support our clients and their needs. We are saddened that we had to forgo the Annual Conference and awards ceremony this year but look forward to future NPTC events and the show in 2021.”

Since the CTP designation was first introduced in 1993, more than 1,800 fleet and transportation professionals have earned the right to add CTP after their name. CTPs are raising industry standards, and in turn, increasing the respect and prestige of the fleet and transportation profession.

About NPTC

Founded in 1939, the National Private Truck Council is the only national trade association exclusively representing the interests of the private truck industry and corporate/business private truck fleet management. With an actively engaged leadership team of Board representatives, member volunteers and staff, NPTC in the past decade has grown significantly to serve a rising professional class of private fleet practitioners meeting the challenges of modern corporate transportation. NPTC is the leading learning resource center, government affairs advocate, and business networking culture for America's top private fleet and supplier member companies. The Council produces benchmarking, best practices, and economic data reports on the private fleet market; administers the highly regarded Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) training program, and conducts some of the most successful events in the trucking industry including the Annual Education Management Conference and Exhibition, the Private Fleet Management Institute, and the National Safety Conference. For more information about the Council’s activities and programs, visit our website at www.nptc.org

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage has over $1 Billion of assets under management and serves America’s top truck fleets and guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing truck and trailer financing with matching proprietary data driven IT processes and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Fleet Advantage is ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the state of Florida and the fastest growing independent truck lessor in the U.S. In 2018, Fleet Advantage was ranked the 9th Top Private Independent from Monitor Daily; and in 2015 and 2013, the company was named to Inc. magazines’ 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation. In 2011, CEO John Flynn received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2011 Florida – Emerging Category award.