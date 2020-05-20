Report: Experts advise increased supply chain vigilance as storm season approaches

Supply chain leaders should be prepared for the 2020 hurricane season to exacerbate supply chain vulnerabilities exposed by Covid-19, according to a joint report from DHL risk management software platform Resilience360 and risk analytics firm Riskpulse, released Tuesday.

The firms’ 2020 Tropical Storm Season Outlook explores the implications of the upcoming storm season and how storm activities may affect production and logistics—especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 has tested and strained the resilience of global logistics and production operations that will now be forced to also respond to an unpredictable storm season,” Shehrina Kamal, product director, risk monitoring for Resilience360, said in a statement announcing the findings. “Amid these challenges, supply chain professionals will have to plan in advance on how to address production delays and logistics bottlenecks and be prepared to make quick decisions.”

The report offers an overview of what to expect this storm season as well as a look at disruptions and damages caused by past seasons. The authors predict above-normal activity in the Atlantic this year and caution that it’s more important than ever to implement advanced plans for supply delays and disruptions.

“Companies should map and visualize key assets in their supply chain network to gain a comprehensive picture of where they operate and source from, as well as which transportation hubs are frequently used,” Kamal also said. “Having a good understanding of the network will help set the foundation to further analyze the potential impact of an upcoming storm on the business, including risks to individual shipments, products, and revenue.”

The report features:

The impact of Covid-19 on global supply chain operations as storm season approaches.

Predictions and themes to watch out for during the upcoming storm season.

The exposure of top ports, airports, and urban city centers around the globe to tropical storm and hurricane activity.

Supply chain impacts of previous storms, specific issues faced by critical transportation hubs during past storms, and their current situation amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Recommendations on what organizations can do to assess the exposure of their supply chain networks in the upcoming season as well as measures they can adopt to minimize impact.

To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page. And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pagesfrom around the supply chain sector.