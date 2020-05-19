Dematic Announces New Patent for Autonomous Mobile Picking Unit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – May 19, 2020 — Intralogistics innovator Dematic announced the issuance by the US Patent Office of a patent that covers the invention of the Autonomous Mobile Picking Unit (US Patent number 10,618,736 B2). This robotic delivery system works alongside warehouse staff to offer real-time control and reduced order processing time in e-commerce, distribution and warehousing applications.

“This innovation gives our customers the ability to efficiently and dynamically scale their operations by quickly increasing or decreasing the use of robotics in their facilities,” said Mike Khodl, Vice President of Global Product Solutions Management and co-inventor of the Autonomous Mobile Picking Unit.

This robotic, free-roaming picking unit requires no facility modifications for implementation and can quickly be scaled from the single-unit, four-tote capacity to a 16-tote capacity with the addition of mobile trailers. Units can be programmed and functional in customer sites in less than one day.

“Dematic’s strength is innovation and collaborative engineering,” stated Dee Cusack, Senior Vice President of the Global Products and Solutions business unit. “This Autonomous Mobile Pick Unit is a great example of our ongoing efforts to modernize warehouse environments and address new physical distancing requirements.”

Dematic and its parent company, the KION Group, are committed to continuous innovation through investments in research and development. Over the past five years, KION has filed for nearly 100 patents annually in areas such as Module & Component Development, Software, Mechatronics and Product & Technology Strategy.

Dematic is an intralogistics innovator that designs, builds and supports intelligent, automated solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments for customers that are powering the future of commerce. With engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers located in more than 25 countries, Dematic’s global network of 8,000 employees have helped achieve more than 6,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, a global leader in industrial trucks, supply chain solutions and related services, and a leading provider of warehouse automation.

