MH Equipment funds food banks, employee volunteer work—Covid-19 roundup for May 13

The Illinois-based material handling equipment dealer MH Equipment has used its corporate charity program to support several initiatives during the economic shutdowns and shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
First, the firm launched a campaign to address food shortages faced by community food banks and pantries during the coronavirus emergency. The company’s "Purpose Unites” program allows employees to automatically deduct part of their paychecks to support local food banks. Along with donations from the company's His First Foundation charitable program, the effort raised nearly $187,000 across 33 office locations in just four days.
Second, the company’s charity arm paid many of MH Equipment's own employees to perform volunteer community service, using spare time they experienced due to a drop in demand during the recession. MH Equipment compensated them for more than 4,000 hours of paid, volunteer community service time across several Midwest states throughout the month of April. Those tasks included: helping food banks with loading/unloading trucks, meal delivery, and packaging; making masks; mowing yards for the elderly and non-profit organizations; and using their technical skills to assist with light mechanical work on fire engines at volunteer fire departments.
"One of the pillars of MH Equipment is 'People Matter’," MH Equipment CEO John Wieland said in a release. "Our employees have worked hard over the years to build a successful company, and it is only natural for the company to stand by our employees during this unique economy and not lay off any employee due to Covid-19."
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page. And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pages from around the supply chain sector.
Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing