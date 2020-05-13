National Forklift Safety Day 2020

National Forklift Safety Day 2020 goes online

The 7th annual Industrial Truck Association (ITA) event, slated for June 9, will share the industry’s commitment to safety and education with a wide audience.

May 13, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

National Forklift Safety Day - icon of person driving truckThe Industrial Truck Association (ITA) created National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD) as an opportunity for the industry to educate customers, policymakers, and government officials about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training. This year’s program, the 7th annual event, will be held on June 9.

While the COVID-19 virus does not allow for the usual gathering in Washington, D.C., the lift truck industry’s strong commitment to safety and education has not changed. In light of that commitment, National Forklift Safety Day 2020 will be held as a virtual event on the same date.

NFSD 2020, open to everyone at no charge, will include video of speakers and webinar-style presentations. The presentations will be available for viewing on June 9, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The program can be accessed by visiting ITA’s website and DC Velocity’s website.

The format will remain the same as in previous years, with presentations from government representatives, safety experts, and industry representatives. Leading the program will be ITA President, Brian Feehan, and this year’s National Forklift Safety Day chair, Chuck Moratz, senior vice president of global engineering at Clark Material Handling USA.

For more information about National Forklift Safety Day 2020, contact ITA’s Heather Hall via email or call (202) 296-9880.

Washington, D.C.-based ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.

