Inovatec Systems Awarded TISAX Certification

Inovatec, a cloud-based software solutions provider, today announced that it has been awarded the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) Certificate for meeting compliance with stringent information security requirements. TISAX Assessments are conducted by accredited audit providers that demonstrate their qualification at regular intervals. TISAX and TISAX results are not intended for general public.

TISAX was developed by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), whose members based the catalog of requirements on the international industry standard ISO/IEC 27001, adapting them to the automotive sector. One substantial benefit for both manufacturers and suppliers is they no longer need to audit TISAX-certified suppliers themselves, making it possible for them to shift new processes to modern cloud services more quickly than before.

“For Inovatec, confidentiality, availability and integrity of data and information are all part of our core company values,” Christian Reina, Information Security Officer at Inovatec. “We have taken extensive measures to protect the integrity of sensitive and confidential information. To adhere to the highest industry standards of protection, we follow the question catalogue of information security from the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA ISA).

As the automotive industry rapidly evolves to incorporate new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), connections to the cloud and autonomous vehicles, specialized compliance offerings such as TISAX are critical to winning customer trust.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems provides industry leading, cloud-based software solutions for any financial institution, any type of transaction. All solutions can be brought together in a single seamless and branded platform that can be opened to external partners and customers. Capture any marketplace – Full, robust ecosystem to drive the online customer/lead to you, streamline and facilitate the processes of crediting, auditing, funding and income verification for financing applications plus full servicing & portfolio analytics in the leading-edge LMS.