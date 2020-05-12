DACHSER adds charter flights from China to U.S.

Atlanta, May 12, 2020 - As the airfreight capacity crunch continues, Dachser is adding dedicated charter flights from China to the U.S. Effective immediately, Dachser will charter several B777 with flights departing from both Hong Kong and Shanghai and arriving at LAX.

"Even in this uncertain marketplace, we continue to see consistent demand for air freight service from China to the U.S. Adding these charters, which ensure capacity, offers our customers a reliable, intelligent solution that ensures cargo will get to its final destination on time," said Andy Frommenwiler, Vice President Air Freight Dachser USA.

Additionally, Dachser offers strong U.S. road network connections enabling door-to-door transport solutions in major markets throughout the country.

"At Dachser, we aim to promptly address the needs of our customers. Being agile and flexible allows us to swiftly make strategic decisions, such as introducing these new charters, which provide effective solutions our customers are looking for," said Vincent Touya, Managing Director Dachser USA.

Further information: sales.usa-asl@dachser.com

About Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics: Founded in 1974, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of German-headquartered Dachser SE. Thanks to some 31,000 employees at 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics is headquartered in Atlanta with locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York and Phoenix. Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics offers optimal access to international markets and ensures seamless integration of all import and export activities via air or ocean to and from Europe, Asia and South America. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries. For more information, visit www.dachser.us