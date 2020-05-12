Navis Appoints Chuck Schneider as Chief Customer Officer; Announces New General Managers for America

Oakland, CA — May 12, 2020 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, has announced three new appointments across its global leadership team. Chuck Schneider, who has been with the company in various capacities for more than 14 years, has been appointed Chief Customer Officer. In addition, he will assume the role of General Manager of Americas on an interim basis. Navis also announced that Jacques Marchetti and Charlie Gerard will take over as General Managers of the EMEA and APAC markets respectively.

These appointments serve to highlight Navis’ strong track record of developing top talent, promoting from its internal successor pipeline and providing meaningful career opportunities, which capitalizes on the supply chain and technology expertise available across its global leadership team. As the company expands its product portfolio to offer a wider range of solutions, including general cargo and rail capabilities, it will rely heavily on this knowledge and industry experience to provide a first-rate offering to its clients.

Chuck Schneider has assumed the role of Chief Customer Officer where he will focus on expanding Navis’ service portfolio, integrating new product offerings into the sales portfolio and overseeing relationships with Navis’ expansive network of customers. During Schneider’s tenure at Navis, he has held a number of key leadership roles including, Vice President for Professional Services, Vice President for Kalmar Automation, General Manager for the Americas, and for the past two years, as Vice President and General Manager for EMEA.

“At Navis, our goal is to provide our customers with top-shelf service for high-value software applications that support critical functions across the broader supply chain,” said Benoit de la Tour, President of Navis. “An organization’s success depends on its leadership, and these new appointees have dedicated large portions of their careers to shaping Navis into the company that it is today. We have become an industry name, with a trusted reputation and in large part, that is thanks to leaders like Chuck, Jacques and Charlie and the global team of experts that they oversee. We’re excited to give our clients and employees the opportunity to work with them further.”

Charlie Gerard, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, has been appointed as General Manager of the APAC region, which will be of strategic focus to Navis in the years ahead. In his time with the company, Gerard has had a keen focus on managing global projects, often in the Asia market and from 2005 to 2012, he helped build Navis’ portfolio in Asia through various sales and sales leadership positions. He is well positioned to continue driving the momentum and results achieved to date in the region. Most recently, Gerard has spearheaded Navis’ Customer Support Organization, helping the team grow and improve processes and execution to ensure stellar customer feedback.

Jacques Marchetti has been appointed General Manager for the EMEA region following his integral contribution to the EMEA sales team since 2013. In 2018, Marchetti became the head of sales for EMEA supporting a growing body of customers through their shipping logistics challenges and opportunities. Marchetti is a long-time industry expert with more than 25 years of experience creating and managing business organizations for software companies providing solutions for maritime terminals and liner shipping industries. Prior to joining Navis, he was vice president of business development EMEA for Embarcadero Systems and previously worked for Qiva, a Supply Chain Execution and liner shipping software company, where he led the global sales division.

For more information visit www.navis.com.



About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com



About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com



###